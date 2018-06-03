PostgreSQL is a well-designed open-source multi-purpose relational database system which is widely used throughout the world. It is one huge system with the integrated subsystems, each of which has a particular complex feature and works with each other cooperatively. Although understanding of the internal mechanism is crucial for both administration and integration using PostgreSQL, its hugeness and complexity prevent it. The main purposes of this document are to explain how each subsystem works, and to provide the whole picture of PostgreSQL.
This document is based on the book I wrote in Japanese in 2012, and covers version 14 and earlier.
The Chinese version of this document was published in June 2019.Contents
Click here to show the change history since 3rd June, 2018.
|Date
|Description
|2022-01-02
|Added "WAL, Backup, and Replication" in Section 9.1.3.
|2021-11-12
|Changed the description in the preface of Chapter 5.
|2021-03-25
|Added a command to delete archiving logs in Section 9.10.
|2020-06-28
|Changed the color scheme of the all figures.
|2020-06-19
|Added Section 3.5.3.3.
|2020-06-06
|Updated the table 4.1 in Section 4.1.2.
|Added "PARALLEL option" in Section 6.1.
|Added the description about the "cleaning up indexes" phase in Section 6.1.
|2020-06-04
|Added a description related to recovery.conf in Section 10.2.
|2019-03-27
|Added "Indexes Internals" in Section 1.4.2 and Section 3.2.2.3.
|2018-12-15
|
Fixed Section 3.3.2.1.
|2018-10-10
|Improved Section 8.1.2.
|2018-10-01
|
Fixed Section 3.3.2.2.
|2018-08-24
|Added Section 4.1.
|2018-08-13
|Changed in Section 9.7.
|2018-08-13
|Added "How to Maintain AUTOVACUUM" in Section 6.5.
|2018-08-03
|Added "Why the checkpointer was separated from the background writer?" in Section 8.6.
|2018-06-03
|
Updated for Version 11.
Hironobu SUZUKI
I graduated from graduate school of information engineering (M.S. in Information Engineering), have worked for several companies as a software developer and technical manager/director. I published seven books in the fields of database and system integration (4 PostgreSQL books and 3 MySQL books). In June 2019, the Chinese book of this document was published.
As a director of the Japan PostgreSQL Users Group (2010-2016), I organized the largest (non-commercial) technical seminar/lecture of PostgreSQL in Japan for more than six years, and also served as the program committee chair of the Japan PostgreSQL Conference in 2013 and as a member in 2008 and 2009.
In 2021, I released pg_plan_inspector that is a framework to monitor and improve the performance of PostgreSQL using Machine Learning methods.
Cuando era joven, vivió en Sudamérica por unos años. Recientemente, a veces vuelve a allí.
Now I live in Zürich.
I am considering looking for a new job in Swiss or the EU.
I love Swiss and like the company I work for, however, I would like to do new challenges, e.g. applying ML and AI technologies to DBMS. I am waiting for contacts from people who want to do new things.
Please read this FAQ before sending messages.
© Copyright ALL Right Reserved, Hironobu SUZUKI.
If you want to use any part of this document and/or any figure, please contact me.
If you work at Amazon, you cannot use and refer to this document because of the copyright violation issues.
Exception: Educational institutions can use this document freely.