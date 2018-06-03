PostgreSQL is a well-designed open-source multi-purpose relational database system which is widely used throughout the world. It is one huge system with the integrated subsystems, each of which has a particular complex feature and works with each other cooperatively. Although understanding of the internal mechanism is crucial for both administration and integration using PostgreSQL, its hugeness and complexity prevent it. The main purposes of this document are to explain how each subsystem works, and to provide the whole picture of PostgreSQL.

This document is based on the book I wrote in Japanese in 2012, and covers version 14 and earlier.

The Chinese version of this document was published in June 2019.

Click here to show the change history since 3rd June, 2018.